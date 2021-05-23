Mons Calpe sign John Paul Duarte
National League club Mons Calpe last week signed former international John Paul Duarte. The announcement of the club’s signing came just twenty-four hours after the club and managed to secure a place in the Europa Conference League after finishing fourth in the league. Mons Calpe will be playing in the Europa Conference League for the...
