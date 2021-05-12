Mons Calpe take the lead as the fives pile up
It was a weekend of fives with four out of the five matches played across the Futsal first division ending with teams winning after scoring five goals. Both Europa and Mons Calpe maintained their unbeaten runs in the league with the latter taking top spot after their convincing 5-0 victory on Sunday against mid-table Hercules....
