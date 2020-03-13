Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Mons Calpe will be looking for a giant killing semi-final day

By Stephen Ignacio
13th March 2020

The Gibtelecom Rock Cup semi finals will bring St Joseph’s against Lincoln Red Imps in what could be one of the biggest matches of the season for both.
With both teams competing for a place in Europe in the league, St Joseph’s currently five points ahead of Lincoln Red Imps, the blues holding second spot, the semi-final could be a decider for both.
Whilst Lincoln will be looking to try secure a place in the final in order to keep their hopes open of European club competition football. St Joseph’s will be looking at keeping ether options open for a league and cup double.
In the other semi-final Europa will be playing Challenge Group side Mons Calpe. The latter reached the semifinals playing against another Challenge Group side Europa Point. Although at one time fancied as a contender to compete for a place in Europe they failed to reach the Championship group stage of the league and have only the cup competition through which to reach the Europa League.
Their opponents Europa will be looking to try and reach the final to grab a chance at a League and club double. They are presently leading at the top of the table and could further extend their lead to eight points this weekend when they face second placed St Joseph’s.
Mons Calpe, whose confidence has surged since the return of Blanco their former coach last season, will be looking to a giant killing.
The matches will be dependent on the decisions made in the coming days as the Gibraltar FA continues to monitor the situation over the Covid-19 virus and is expected to decide on whether the league comes to a halt for a period of time during discussions on Tuesday with UEFA.

Most Read

Local News

CM to convene cabinet as Spain expected to declare state of emergency

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Boris Johnson pledges UK’s ‘full support’ as Gibraltar prepares for rise in coronavirus cases

Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Local News

Govt makes ‘difficult decisions’ to delay spread of virus

Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Local News

Govt earmarks Europa Point Complex and Retreat Centre as virus facilities

Wed 11th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar FA will keep senior men’s league going but suspend other leagues

13th March 2020

Sports
Malta suspends their domestic league placing international against Gibraltar in doubt

13th March 2020

Sports
Welsh league referees for St Joseph versus Europa

13th March 2020

Sports
Buccaneers match against Sharks will continue as normal

12th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020