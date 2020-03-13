Mons Calpe will be looking for a giant killing semi-final day

The Gibtelecom Rock Cup semi finals will bring St Joseph’s against Lincoln Red Imps in what could be one of the biggest matches of the season for both.

With both teams competing for a place in Europe in the league, St Joseph’s currently five points ahead of Lincoln Red Imps, the blues holding second spot, the semi-final could be a decider for both.

Whilst Lincoln will be looking to try secure a place in the final in order to keep their hopes open of European club competition football. St Joseph’s will be looking at keeping ether options open for a league and cup double.

In the other semi-final Europa will be playing Challenge Group side Mons Calpe. The latter reached the semifinals playing against another Challenge Group side Europa Point. Although at one time fancied as a contender to compete for a place in Europe they failed to reach the Championship group stage of the league and have only the cup competition through which to reach the Europa League.

Their opponents Europa will be looking to try and reach the final to grab a chance at a League and club double. They are presently leading at the top of the table and could further extend their lead to eight points this weekend when they face second placed St Joseph’s.

Mons Calpe, whose confidence has surged since the return of Blanco their former coach last season, will be looking to a giant killing.

The matches will be dependent on the decisions made in the coming days as the Gibraltar FA continues to monitor the situation over the Covid-19 virus and is expected to decide on whether the league comes to a halt for a period of time during discussions on Tuesday with UEFA.