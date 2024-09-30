Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Sep, 2024

Sports

Mons Calpe win but leave doubts

By Stephen Ignacio
30th September 2024

Mons Calpe 3
College 1975 0
Fifteen minutes into the match, Mons Calpe broke the deadlock in a game they had dominated from the start. College 1975 had shown no sign that they could overcome the expected dominance from Mons Calpe. Conceding a penalty did them no favours, as Mons Calpe seized the opportunity, slotting the ball straight through the middle for the first goal.
This match, the first of the weekend, had a later kickoff time of 6pm on Saturday, instead of the usual 9 PM Friday start, due to rugby being played just hours before. The Mons Calpe versus College 1975 match was anticipated to be nothing more than a mid-table clash against a bottom-half-of-the-league team. Both sides had won just one of their first four matches, with College 1975 pulling off a surprise in the season opener by defeating Manchester 62, 2-1. However, they followed that up with losses against Glacis, Lions, and St. Joseph’s. Mons Calpe, on the other hand, had edged past Lynx in a narrow 1-0 victory but suffered defeats against St. Joseph’s, Lions, and Europa, though they had posed more of a threat in their games than College 1975 had managed.
From the start, Mons Calpe showed they were the stronger side on the pitch, though they were effectively stalled by College 1975 during the first half hour, aside from the early penalty that gave them the lead. Mons Calpe added a second goal before halftime, effectively sealing the outcome before the break.
In the second half, College 1975 grew more into the match and provided somewhat of a challenge to Mons Calpe, though it wasn’t until the 81st minute that College 1975 created any real chances to score. Two good blocks denied them.
Mons Calpe, for their part, seemed content with their two-goal lead and did little to suggest they would pose much of a challenge to the league’s top teams this year. Their only real attack in the second half came in the 91st minute, and after a third attempt to break the defense, they managed to find a ball over the top and net the third goal. This highlighted how, when they shifted into higher gear, they had the upper hand. Moments later, a shot went just over the bar. Having played it safe and defended for most of the second half, Mons Calpe took the three points but left doubts about whether they had the hunger to be considered a real force within the league. The 3-0 result, while solid, didn’t fully reflect the limited chances Mons Calpe created in the second half.

