Monsignor Mark Miles to be ordained Archbishop in Gibraltar

Monsignor Mark Miles will be ordained as an Archbishop in Gibraltar on April 25, the Office of the Bishop of Gibraltar confirmed yesterday.

Archbishop-elect Miles will become an Archbishop following his appointment last month as Apostolic Nuncio to Benin, becoming the papal ambassador to the West African country.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State for the Holy See, will be the principal Consecrator.

On Tuesday, alongside news that Archbishop-elect Miles’ Episcopal Ordination will take place in Gibraltar, it was revealed too that Pope Francis had also appointed him Apostolic Nuncio to the Togolese Republic.

Togo is a immediately adjacent to the west of the Republic of Benin with a population of approximately 8 million, of whom 28% are Catholic.

Details of the ordination ceremony will be made available as soon as arrangements have been finalised.