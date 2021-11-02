Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Nov, 2021

Montenegro win group to go into U19 Futsal Euros next round

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd November 2021

Montenegro U19 2-0 Macedonia U19
Day two of the UEFA Futsal Under 19’s Euros Preliminary round matches at the Tercentenary Sports Hall saw North Macedonia play Montenegro. The latter merely needed to seal the three points in this match to qualify for the main round, something they ended up doing, but not in the prettiest of fashions.
With neither side bringing any support with them the Tercentenary Sports Hall was relatively empty with only officials and the Gibraltar Under 19s watching.
Montenegro had to wait until the second half to seal the match having been held to a scoreless draw for halftime. Their first goal was to come in the early part of the second half, with a second which provided them with a comfort margin coming towards the latter part of the match.
Macedonia, playing their first group match had their chances in the first half with their quick breaks. Although Montenegro had dominated possession during the first half, Macedonia’s defence had held well and were releasing players forward fast causing some concern as they got close to scoring on several occasions.
Montenegro for their part had been unfortunate not to find the back of the net towards the latter part of the first half hitting the post on half a dozen occasions.
The first goal for the eventual group leaders looked as if was enough to have sealed their three points with Macedonia not showing much threat offensively until the final two minutes of the match.
Playing with five going forward Macedonia took a risk in a hope of closing the gap, but we’re well held by Montenegro. The latter also wasting two chances themselves to score after regaining possession and Macedonia back tracking but without a keeper.
The 2-0 victory for Montenegro is enough to take them into the next round of the competition with Gibraltar and Macedonia now only left to play for who ones second in the group.

