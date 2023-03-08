Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Month of action for Squash

By Stephen Ignacio
8th March 2023

Gibraltar squash has a month of action with their first big event having taken place this past days.
Some twelve players enjoyed the unique opportunity to be coached by former World number one James Willstrop in their first World Enjoyer Squash Camp.
The former world number one was invited by Gibraltar Squash to visit Gibraltar and readily travelled to Gibraltar where he was greeted with open arms.
The Gibraltar players, received what was a unique experience with not everyday that local squash has chance to get coaching from one of the world’s top players.
Gibraltar squash will also see what was formerly known as the Gibraltar Close on the 20th March. The finals will be played on the 24th March.
March will be rounded off by the second annual Squash 57 racketball competition which will take place between 30th and 31st March.
Gibraltar squash saw the final of the 2022-2023 league completed in February.
ZmarAV were proclaimed their first Premier League champions.
Jolly Parrot was to win both Division 1 and 2 with Eastgate taking division 3.
Following the league the association sees now the League Cup with Safety Solution currently in the lead for Pool A and AKS holding the top place in Pool B. The league cup is set to9 conclude with finals on Wednesday 15th March.
Gibraltar squash has in recent years seen the sport receive greater interest after its move to Europa Sports Complex.
With the sports getting greater exposure due to its open location at the facilities and the greater exposure of its events there has been more interest being attracted towards the sport.
The numbers also understood to have increased in recent years since its arrival at Europa Sports.

