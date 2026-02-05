Month’s rainfall in days as storm disruption causes building evacuation and surgery cancellations  

Tenants in a building in Turnbull’s Lane were evacuated and surgeries were cancelled during extreme weather conditions in Gibraltar caused by Storm Leonardo, with over a month’s rainfall in three days and further unsettled weather expected despite a respite on Thursday evening.

An internal wall collapsed in a building at Turnbull’s Lane with the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Royal Gibraltar Police an Ambulance Service attending the scene on Wednesday.

GFRS Station Officer Jared Olivero told the Chronicle there was a partial wall collapse on Wednesday at 12.30pm and the building was evacuated, with tenants rehoused by the landlord.

Mr Olivero described how the GFRS has responded to around 20 call outs from Tuesday evening to Thursday afternoon in relation to adverse weather conditions.

The GFRS assisted with incidents from flying objects such as metal sheets and chairs, broken shutters, flooding in patios, life entrapments, and fire alarms triggered by water ingress.

Mr Olivero said the call outs were from across Gibraltar and not isolated to specific areas.

A Government spokesman said the extreme weather conditions on Wednesday led to some water ingress into the main Operating Theatres Department at St Bernard’s Hospital, but Day Surgery services remained unaffected.

“Only one operating theatre has suffered direct, though limited, water ingress,” the spokesman said.

“However, due to standing water in some thoroughfares and recovery areas, and in the interests of infection control and patient safety, the GHA reduced its operating schedule [on Wednesday and Thursday].”

The spokesman added that more than half of Wednesday’s scheduled procedures went ahead as planned.

Three operations were cancelled on Wednesday, two of which have already been rescheduled for Friday.

“The GHA is currently identifying a new date for the third procedure,” the spokesman said.

“At present, two of the five operating theatres remain fully operational. In the event of a genuine emergency, two additional theatres could be brought into use.”

Storm Leonardo has downpoured over Gibraltar and MeteoGib Chief Meterologist Stephanie Ball recorded 100mm of rainfall from Tuesday to Thursday morning.

“I can confirm that we have already surpassed our February long term average (1991-2020) for total monthly rainfall which stands at 95.2 mm,” Ms Ball said.

“Over the next few days, we will continue to see unsettled weather, with Saturday bring further rainfall and strong winds.”

“The heaviest rainfall should stay over high ground, however gusts may reach up to 45-50 KT (83-93 km/h) at times.”

She said advisories for heavy rain and gales caused by Storm Leonardo were still in force on Thursday evening, with a cold front pushing across the area.

“West to Southwesterly winds have been picking up again [on Wednesday morning] ahead of it and rain turning heavier,” Ms Ball said.

“Gusts up to Gale force and highest so far to 11:30am, reaching 48.7kts on our MeteoGib Weather Station or 90km/h, with 44kts or 81km/h at the Airport.”

“Gusts generally expected around 83 to 93km/h, with a risk that isolated gusts might reach Severe Gale, 100km/h in exposed places.”

She added that some improvement should have started on Thursday evening.

She forecast the prospect of some sunshine on Friday but with scattered showers and some strong and blustery winds.

“For the weekend, Saturday we’re keeping our eye on and another possible storm moving in, with conditions deteriorating through the day and likely gales/ heavy rain returning, with an improvement in the weather for Sunday,” Ms Ball said.

Across Gibraltar roads were closed including Rosia Bay, Camp Bay, Keightley way tunnel, Europa Point area and Dudley Ward Tunnel.

The RGP confirmed access to Camp Bay is closed all weekend until Monday on recommendation of the Highways Engineer, the veterinary office will be accessible.

The RGP Control Room received 24 calls for service between Wednesday and Thursday, nine of which related to the current adverse weather conditions.

The Government postponed the Glacis Estate Constituency Meeting until further notice due to adverse weather on Thursday.

Upper Rock Nature Reserve remained closed to visitors due to high winds. Only residents and essential services were allowed to enter.