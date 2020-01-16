Montovio goal secures three points
Two of Gibraltar’s long established football clubs Manchester 62 and Glacis Utd started their Challenge Group campaign facing each other on Wednesday. The two clubs failed to reach the top six places in the National League which would ensure they could play with European club football as an objective. Neither, however, were displeased about the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here