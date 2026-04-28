League champions ‘ stand in unequivocal support for the Gibraltar Referee Association’

Gibraltar Football League champions Lincoln Red Imps on Monday evening led the way stepping forward to publicly support FIFA-listed/ Gibraltar referee Seth Galia and the Gibraltar Referee Association in condemning comments made by commentators on Gibraltar FA TV during a live broadcast of the Europa FC v Mons Calpe fixture this past weekend.

In an official media release the club said, “Lincoln Red Imps FC have reviewed the footage and commentary from the Europa FC v Mons Calpe fixture played on Saturday 25th April 2026.

“As a result, we stand in unequivocal support for the Gibraltar Referee Association, and in particular, for Mr Seth Galia, who served as the appointed referee.

“The comments made by the commentator were totally unacceptable and unbecoming of a broadcaster entrusted by the GFA and Gibraltar Clubs to promote and transmit the Gibraltar National League. We find those remarks detestable, and they have absolutely no place in our game.

“We find those remarks to be detestable in nature and they have no place in Gibraltar Football and only serve to undermine the integrity of Gibraltar Football.”

Lincoln Red Imps statement came just hours after the Gibraltar Referee Association came out in support of its match officials.

The Gibraltar FA is understood to have been reviewing the situation as pressure continues to mount. The young referee, has seen support increase and has been described as “one of the best referees” in Gibraltar Football League, “unbiased” and a “great professional” by key members of the football community including former national team head coach David Wilson, himself a former GBC TV sports reporter/ commentator.