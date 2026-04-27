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Mon 27th Apr, 2026

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Gibraltar Referee Association speaks out against language used towards match officials by commentators on Gibraltar FA TV

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By Stephen Ignacio
27th April 2026

The Gibraltar Referee Association has spoken out against what it describes as shameful language used by commentators during a live broadcast of the Gibraltar Football League match between Europa and Mons Calpe.

The match, streamed live on Gibraltar FA TV and via YouTube by Catrino TV as part of an agreement between the Gibraltar Football League, the Gibraltar FA and Catrino TV, was a crucial decider for third place played this weekend.

Following comments aired live, as well as a string of posts in subsequent YouTube threads, the Gibraltar Referee Association has issued a statement in support of its referees.

“We are appalled by the comments made during the live broadcast of the Gibraltar Football League fixture played between Europa FC and Mons Calpe SC on April 25, 2026.

“It is shameful that such despicable and abhorrent language was used to imply bias from match officials in Gibraltar.

“The Gibraltar Referees’ Association is supporting Seth and his family at this time following the impact of the harmful language used by the commentators during this fixture.

“Behaviour of this nature is wholly unacceptable and harmful to the credibility of Gibraltar football as a whole. We are determined to tackle this issue and work with the Gibraltar Football Association to ensure that this type of conduct is never again displayed in Gibraltar football.”

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