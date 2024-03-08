More compliance officers required for Gibraltar as Rock exits grey list – Feetham
By Simon Warburton The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham has highlighted the need for more compliance officers and money laundering reporting officers in Gibraltar, insisting they play a vital role in ensuring the Rock’s financial integrity. Addressing the Operational Resilience Conference on the Sunborn last week organised by the Gibraltar Association of...
