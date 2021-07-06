Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

More deaths than births in UK for first time in nearly 50 years

By Press Association
6th July 2021

By Ian Jones, PA
More deaths than births took place in the UK last year for the first time in nearly half a century, figures suggest.

A total of 689,629 deaths were registered in 2020, while 683,191 live births were recorded.

This means that natural change in the UK – the difference between births and deaths – was a negative figure of 6,438.

It is the first time deaths have exceeded births since 1976, according to provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is also only the second time this has happened since the start of the 20th century.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant that more deaths were registered in the UK in 2020 than in any year since the First World War, the ONS said.

This increase in deaths, combined with decreasing numbers of births, caused the rate of natural change to be negative.

But it does not mean the total population size of the UK declined in 2020, as migration may have led to an overall growth in numbers, thanks to more people moving into the country than leaving it, the ONS said.

The latest ONS estimate for the size of the UK population is 67.1 million as of mid-2020, up by 284,000 or 0.4% from 66.8 million in mid-2019.

Most Read

Local News

Dr Cassaglia awarded costs in bullying case appeal

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Royal Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar ahead of maiden call by HMS Prince of Wales

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Back in the driving seat at Transport, Balban mulls plan to slow down traffic

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian man dies in Ghana while volunteering for charity

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Brexit

Gib treaty must be ‘compatible with EU interests’, von der Leyen says

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Finding inspiration in Mediterranean light

6th July 2021

Features
School Years 11 to 13 Category Highly Commended Looking Out the Foggy Window by Christopher McKay

6th July 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

6th July 2021

Features
Mama Lotties vegan cookbook published

5th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021