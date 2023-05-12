More departures from St Joseph

St Joseph Football Club have announced further departures from its senior team these past week as the club now looks towards rebuilding for next season.

Having failed to enter European club competitions for the first time in a number of years, the Saints have been dealt a blow at a time when they have been rebuilding following the previous seasons problems which saw new owners taking over.

Following the announcement of Jamie Robba’s departure the club has also announced that Cristian Pecci who had “ brought vital experience” to the club during his four years at the club now departs after playing 104 matches for them.

Ismael Kofi Antwi also leaves St Joseph’s fater 2 years and 26 games along with Federico Villar. “Federico joined the club in 2019 and proved to be a vital asset over the years.

“After 3 years and 70 appearances, we wish him the best in his future endeavours,” posted St Joseph’s officials on their social media pages.