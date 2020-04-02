More donations for GHA Covid-19 effort

The Hindu Community of Gibraltar has donated £5,000 to the GHA Covid-19 effort, with Kidney Care Gibraltar and Albert Risso House also donating funds.

The donations to the Gibraltar Health Authority are now in excess of £580,000 with businesses, charities, estates and individuals all chipping in to the fund.

The Hindu Community of Gibraltar notes that, while the majority have to remain indoors, the “exceptional selflessness of those in the medical front lines in combatting this pandemic will be remembered long after this cloud has lifted.”

“We are sure that the Hindu Community as a whole will join us in publicly conveying our appreciation and gratitude to all staff at the Gibraltar Health Authority, all the other essential services, and all of those volunteers that continue to serve the people in Gibraltar in the battle to slow the spread of Covid-19,” said Vice-President Sunil Chandiramani.

“It is important that the community supports each other to come out of this crisis stronger and more humane than ever.”

Mr Chandiramani is also President of Kidney Care Gibraltar which has donated £1,000.

In a statement the charity said it is thankful for the selflessness being exercised by the volunteers in assisting Gibraltar, including its renal patients, in the fight against coronavirus Covid-19.

The charity notes that this crisis is a threat to everyone, but an even bigger threat to the vulnerable, which includes renal patients.

“Everyone at the GHA, irrespective of their role, is contributing heroically to assist the Gibraltar community,” Mr Chandiramani said.

“They are, without a shadow of a doubt, going above and beyond. Kidney Care Gibraltar would publicly like to thank the Gibraltar Health Authority, all the other essential services, and all of those volunteers that continue to serve the people in Gibraltar in the battle to slow the spread of coronavirus Covid-19. It is important that the community supports each other. One and all have a part to play to ensure that we come out of this crisis stronger.”

The residents of Albert Risso House have donated £2,000 to the GHA, thanking Minister Steven Linares for “personally taking an interest in the well-being of all the residents, and for his assured continuous support.”

The resident also thanked Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, and all those who are working hard to keep Gibraltar safe.