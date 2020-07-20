More footfall on Main Street, but business remains lacklustre
Gibraltar has seen a steady increase in visitors coming across the border since Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have been lifted, but local shopkeepers whose business has dried up in recent months remain concerned that this is not translating into revenue. The frontier has been open to civilians in Gibraltar and Spain for a month now but...
