More greenery planted as part of Green Gibraltar initiative

There have been several areas that have recently received new plants as part of the Green Gibraltar initiative.

Two new Tipuana trees have been planted along Rosia Road Promenade ‘La Batería’.

Near to St Jagos, a new small recreational area has been opened up with two almond trees planted as well as a number of oleanders and rosemaries.

More rosemary and Virginia Creeper have also been planted in the area with a view to creating a green wall.

“We are trying to provide greenery in Gibraltar wherever we have the space, as these examples show,” the Minister for Environment Dr John Cortes said.

“Anyone with ideas of where we could do more planting is welcome to letthe Department of Environment know.”