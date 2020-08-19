‘More important things than football” Lincoln Red Imps Captain says as he supports decision
Lincoln Red Imps captain Roy Chipolina, whilst disappointed at the decision for Tuesday’s match to be cancelled was to bring a sense of reality to events as he supported the decision for the match against Prishtina to be cancelled. Although the player was yet to know whether UEFA would accept the decision by the Gibraltar...
