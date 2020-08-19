Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

‘More important things than football” Lincoln Red Imps Captain says as he supports decision

By Stephen Ignacio
19th August 2020

Lincoln Red Imps captain Roy Chipolina, whilst disappointed at the decision for Tuesday’s match to be cancelled was to bring a sense of reality to events as he supported the decision for the match against Prishtina to be cancelled. Although the player was yet to know whether UEFA would accept the decision by the Gibraltar...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Brexit

Tailor made post-Brexit solution ‘guarantees British Gibraltar’

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Local News

Rise in Covid cases sees Govt review measures

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Sports

Gib match cancelled after seven Kosovo players test positive for Covid-19

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa bow out of Champions League

19th August 2020

Sports
Gib match cancelled after seven Kosovo players test positive for Covid-19

18th August 2020

Sports
Gaiviso does the Gib Ronda cycling challenge

17th August 2020

Sports
Ju Jitsu has offered two months for free

17th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020