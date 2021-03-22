Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Mar, 2021

More International sports making a return to the Rock

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd March 2021

International sports events are making their way back to the Rock. As Gibraltar prepares this week to host both a heavyweight fight organised by Matchroomboxing and two major international football matches, as Gibraltar take on Norway and then Netherlands, Gibraltar sports organisations have also been informed of other upcoming events due to take place before...

