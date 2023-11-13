Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

More on the Inaugural William Scott Memorial Trophy

By Stephen Ignacio
13th November 2023

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon was this invited by Gibraltar Cricket to attend the Inaugral William Scott Memorial Trophy at the Europa Sports Complex last week Teams from Bayside, Westside and Prior Park schools competed in the event with the Bayside team winning the shield. The Minister presented the teams with their medals.
We bring you a follow up from last week’s coverage with additional images of the winners and the action played out on Tuesday last week.

