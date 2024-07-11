Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Sports

More Street football as GFA and Youth Services head to the beach this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
11th July 2024

The Gibraltar FA’s Street Football Programme, in collaboration with the Youth Services, will be extending their reach with their next session taking place at Eastern Beach this weekend.
An early morning session from 10 to 12 will once again see Gibraltar FA coaches and volunteers at pitches to provide some fun sessions and matches for youngsters.
The pilot session at Dolphin Youth Club last Thursday was to prove a success with over 150 children attending.
Since this the Gibraltar FA have provided some 80 balls to the Youth Services at Dolphin Youth Club to be able to continue with the programme.
At the same time announcing the next scheduled locations.
These will include sessions at Plater Youth Club, Hargraves Court, Rosia Bay and both Eastern and Caleta.
A further session at Dolphin Youth Club is scheduled for Thursday August 22nd.
The programme is aimed at encouraging children to pick up street football as a social activity to encourage further development at grassroots level.

