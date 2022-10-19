More success for Elaine
Elaine Pratts was once again under the spotlight as Gibraltar Cycling celebrated further success by the Gibraltar cyclist this time in the II Subida Torrox. Elaine came second in her age group and third overall capping what has been a very successful 2022 campaign which has provided additional exposure for Gibraltar cycling. Dylan Pratts was...
