Fri 13th Oct, 2023

More T20 Internationals this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
13th October 2023

Following Gibraltar Crickets victory against Serbia only last week, Cricket fans will be able to enjoy the Gibraltar team in action once again on home soil.
This Sunday a touring Luxembourg will be taking on Gibraltar in a T20 internationals at the Europa Sports Complex providing a morning and afternoon of cricket.
This has been one of the busiest times for Gibraltar cricket with international matches now being hosted at the Europa Sports Complex, and the Gibraltar Premier League back in action again.
This week saw the Calpe Giant top the Premier League table after their matches against Mediterranean Vikings.
“Charles Packard was in fine form during his Dafabet Gibraltar Premier League debut as he scored a century setting up a strong total, followed by an unbeaten 66 in a successful run chase, to give the Calpe Giants two wins out of two against the Mediterranean Vikings in game #7 and #8,” reported media spokes officials.
In the earlier match Samarth Bodha was the match for game #6 of the Dafabet Gibraltar Premier League 2023-24. His 46 run alongside some important saw Lathbury win by 34 runs defending 150.

