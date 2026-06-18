More than 400 entries submitted for The Nautilus Project school awards

More than 400 entries were submitted across the different categories of The Nautilus Project school awards, with over 350 people having attended the presentation ceremony on June 8, at the Aurora Ballroom at the Sunborn.

A spokesperson for TNP said the judging process took more than five hours because of the volume and standard of the entries received.

The awards marked the culmination of a full academic year of marine science outreach in local schools. TNP has already held more than 45 school workshops this year, with further sessions booked before the end of term.

The event was held with sponsorship from Pretty Sailing.

The judging panel included Bianca Daniell, director of the Finsbury Trust, Nicholas Balban from the Gibraltar Sub-Aqua Association, Nautilus youth leader Alexander Sanchez-Soiza, Nautilus youth monitor Eva Guillem, Gianna Balban, Melanie Stagnetto and Lewis Stagnetto.

The awards were presented by the Governor Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, Yury Hushchyn and Bianca Daniell.

St Anne’s Upper Primary School was named the overall school winner, followed by Notre Dame Lower Primary School and St Paul’s Lower Primary School.

St Joseph’s Lower Primary School received a highly commended award.

Cameron Byrne was named Nautilus Youth Volunteer of the Year.

Lower primary individual winners

First place: Jaxon Downs, SPLP

Second place: Beth Percival, GMLP

Third place: Zayn Ressa, NDLP

Highly commended: Fern Davidson, SJLP

Highly commended: Sienna Hodges, SBLP

Lower primary small group winners

First place: Paula Alumbrera, Yousef Hallal, Mikaela Lau, Thomas Martinez, Bella Del Agua and Ethan Cornelio, SBLP

Second place: Liam McCarthy-Tavares and Sunanda Punjabi, SBLP

Third place: Ava Akuma and Riley Garcia, SJLP

Lower primary classroom winners

Winner: St Mary’s LSF, Nautilus Sustainable Birthday Cake

Runner-up: Dynamic Diamonds Year 2, SJLP, Where Youth Lead, Oceans Win

Lower primary year group winners

First place: Governor’s Meadow Year 1

Second place: St Paul’s Year 2

Third place: St Joseph’s Year 2

Upper primary individual winners

First place: Isabella Cuesta, St Anne’s

Second place: Batsheva Wahnich, Hebrew School Year 4

Third place: Joshua Beniso, Hebrew School Year 4

Upper primary year group winners

First place: Loreto Convent Year 5

Runner-up: Hebrew School Year 4

Secondary school individual winners

First place: Leah Duarte, Bayside, Whale Shark Spoon

Second place: Adrianne Durante, Westside

Third place: Lucia Peacock, Bayside

St Martin’s School winner

First place: Kyle Wood

Secondary school year group winner

First place: Gibraltar College Level 1

Overall school winners

First place: St Anne’s Upper Primary School

Second place: Notre Dame Lower Primary School

Third place: St Paul’s Lower Primary School

Highly commended: St Joseph’s Lower Primary School

Nautilus Youth Volunteer of the Year

Cameron Byrne

Sustainable Christmas Decoration winners 2025

Lower primary school

First place: Fraser Young, St Joseph’s Lower Primary, Gingerbread Stick House

Second place: Jonah Palao, St Joseph’s Lower Primary, Pinecone Fish

Third place: Sonny Sheppard Capurro Symons, St Joseph’s Lower Primary, Santa’s Egg Carton Sleigh

Classroom award

First place: Purple Class, St Mary’s Lower Primary, Toilet Roll Nutcracker

Upper primary school

First place: Alma Belle Baharal, St Bernard’s Upper Primary, Underwater Nemo

Second place: Lauren Slater, Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary, Seashell Bauble

Third place: Callum Hayward, St Anne’s Upper Primary, Toilet Roll Wreath

Highly commended: Noah Trinidad, St Anne’s Upper Primary, Sea Glass Snowman

School award

First place: Bishop Fitzgerald School, Bishop Express

Secondary school

First place: Adrianne Durante, Westside School, Crab Coaster

University category

First place: Dante Jimenez, Nudibranch Bauble

Nautilus School MedOceanHeroes, July 2025 to June 2026

St Paul’s Lower Primary

Oren Canepa

Seth Sebtaoui

St Joseph’s Lower Primary

Zak Bokhari

St Joseph’s Upper Primary

Alma Bokhari

Anna Borrell

Hebrew Primary School

Shlomo Brenig

Bishop Fitzgerald

Valentino Ferro-Aleman

Millie Montiel

Notre Dame

William Oliveira

Jaxson Navas

St Anne’s Upper Primary

James King

Noah Trinidad

Madison Navas

Laura Wyatt