More than 400 entries submitted for The Nautilus Project school awards
More than 400 entries were submitted across the different categories of The Nautilus Project school awards, with over 350 people having attended the presentation ceremony on June 8, at the Aurora Ballroom at the Sunborn.
A spokesperson for TNP said the judging process took more than five hours because of the volume and standard of the entries received.
The awards marked the culmination of a full academic year of marine science outreach in local schools. TNP has already held more than 45 school workshops this year, with further sessions booked before the end of term.
The event was held with sponsorship from Pretty Sailing.
The judging panel included Bianca Daniell, director of the Finsbury Trust, Nicholas Balban from the Gibraltar Sub-Aqua Association, Nautilus youth leader Alexander Sanchez-Soiza, Nautilus youth monitor Eva Guillem, Gianna Balban, Melanie Stagnetto and Lewis Stagnetto.
The awards were presented by the Governor Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, Yury Hushchyn and Bianca Daniell.
St Anne’s Upper Primary School was named the overall school winner, followed by Notre Dame Lower Primary School and St Paul’s Lower Primary School.
St Joseph’s Lower Primary School received a highly commended award.
Cameron Byrne was named Nautilus Youth Volunteer of the Year.
Lower primary individual winners
First place: Jaxon Downs, SPLP
Second place: Beth Percival, GMLP
Third place: Zayn Ressa, NDLP
Highly commended: Fern Davidson, SJLP
Highly commended: Sienna Hodges, SBLP
Lower primary small group winners
First place: Paula Alumbrera, Yousef Hallal, Mikaela Lau, Thomas Martinez, Bella Del Agua and Ethan Cornelio, SBLP
Second place: Liam McCarthy-Tavares and Sunanda Punjabi, SBLP
Third place: Ava Akuma and Riley Garcia, SJLP
Lower primary classroom winners
Winner: St Mary’s LSF, Nautilus Sustainable Birthday Cake
Runner-up: Dynamic Diamonds Year 2, SJLP, Where Youth Lead, Oceans Win
Lower primary year group winners
First place: Governor’s Meadow Year 1
Second place: St Paul’s Year 2
Third place: St Joseph’s Year 2
Upper primary individual winners
First place: Isabella Cuesta, St Anne’s
Second place: Batsheva Wahnich, Hebrew School Year 4
Third place: Joshua Beniso, Hebrew School Year 4
Upper primary year group winners
First place: Loreto Convent Year 5
Runner-up: Hebrew School Year 4
Secondary school individual winners
First place: Leah Duarte, Bayside, Whale Shark Spoon
Second place: Adrianne Durante, Westside
Third place: Lucia Peacock, Bayside
St Martin’s School winner
First place: Kyle Wood
Secondary school year group winner
First place: Gibraltar College Level 1
Overall school winners
First place: St Anne’s Upper Primary School
Second place: Notre Dame Lower Primary School
Third place: St Paul’s Lower Primary School
Highly commended: St Joseph’s Lower Primary School
Nautilus Youth Volunteer of the Year
Cameron Byrne
Sustainable Christmas Decoration winners 2025
Lower primary school
First place: Fraser Young, St Joseph’s Lower Primary, Gingerbread Stick House
Second place: Jonah Palao, St Joseph’s Lower Primary, Pinecone Fish
Third place: Sonny Sheppard Capurro Symons, St Joseph’s Lower Primary, Santa’s Egg Carton Sleigh
Classroom award
First place: Purple Class, St Mary’s Lower Primary, Toilet Roll Nutcracker
Upper primary school
First place: Alma Belle Baharal, St Bernard’s Upper Primary, Underwater Nemo
Second place: Lauren Slater, Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary, Seashell Bauble
Third place: Callum Hayward, St Anne’s Upper Primary, Toilet Roll Wreath
Highly commended: Noah Trinidad, St Anne’s Upper Primary, Sea Glass Snowman
School award
First place: Bishop Fitzgerald School, Bishop Express
Secondary school
First place: Adrianne Durante, Westside School, Crab Coaster
University category
First place: Dante Jimenez, Nudibranch Bauble
Nautilus School MedOceanHeroes, July 2025 to June 2026
St Paul’s Lower Primary
Oren Canepa
Seth Sebtaoui
St Joseph’s Lower Primary
Zak Bokhari
St Joseph’s Upper Primary
Alma Bokhari
Anna Borrell
Hebrew Primary School
Shlomo Brenig
Bishop Fitzgerald
Valentino Ferro-Aleman
Millie Montiel
Notre Dame
William Oliveira
Jaxson Navas
St Anne’s Upper Primary
James King
Noah Trinidad
Madison Navas
Laura Wyatt