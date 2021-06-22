Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

More than eight in 10 adults in most of UK likely to have Covid-19 antibodies

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

By Press Association
22nd June 2021

By Ian Jones, PA

More than eight in 10 adults in most parts of the UK are now likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, new figures suggest.

The estimates range from 85.4% of adults in Northern Ireland to 86.6% in England and 88.7% in Wales.

In Scotland the estimate is slightly lower, at just under eight in 10 adults, or 79.1%.

The presence of coronavirus antibodies suggests someone has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated.

It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.

Antibodies then remain in the blood at low levels, although these levels can decline over time to the point that tests can no longer detect them.

The latest estimates are from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on a sample of blood test results for the week beginning June 7.

The estimates are for people in private households and do not include settings such as hospitals and care homes.

In England, the latest estimate of 86.6% adults is up from 76.4% a month ago, while in Wales the estimate of 88.7% is up from 76.7%.

For Scotland the estimate is up month on month from 67.5% to 79.1%, and for Northern Ireland it is up from 74.2% to 85.4%.

The ONS said there is a clear pattern between vaccination and testing positive for Covid-19 antibodies but the detection of antibodies alone is not a precise measure of the immunity protection given by vaccination.

Once infected or vaccinated, the length of time antibodies remain at detectable levels in the blood is not fully known.

It is also not yet known how having detectable antibodies, now or at some time in the past, affects the chance of getting Covid-19 again.

The estimated percentage of adults testing positive for antibodies has continued to increase across all regions of England.

For the week beginning June 7, the estimates range from 82.2% in south-west England to 86.8% in north-west England.

Across England as a whole, the highest percentage of adults testing positive for Covid-19 antibodies was estimated to be the 65 to 69 age group (97.4%), followed by people aged 70 to 74 (97.3%) and 75 to 79 (96.8%).

The lowest percentage was for 16 to 24-year-olds (55.9%).

In Wales, the highest proportion of adults likely to have tested positive for antibodies was the 70 to 74 age group (98.4%) followed by 65 to 69 (98.0%), while in Scotland the highest percentage was for people aged 65 to 69 (97.3%) followed by 70 to 74-year-olds (96.3%).

In Northern Ireland, the ONS uses different age groups due to small sample sizes, and estimates that 95.7% of people aged 70 and over were likely to have tested positive for antibodies in the week beginning June 7.

Most Read

Local News

Promenade remembering Juan Carlos Perez opens

Mon 21st Jun, 2021

Local News

Local man arrested after vehicle collision

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Old Central Police Station refurbished into offices

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Government working on plans for quarantine-free travel – Hancock

22nd June 2021

UK/Spain News
Tube to get full mobile phone coverage by the end of 2024

22nd June 2021

UK/Spain News
Royal Mint 50p coin celebrates Team GB ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games

21st June 2021

UK/Spain News
Government moves to scrap 10-day quarantine for Covid contacts

21st June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021