More than just a fundraiser as Benji completes 55km
Opinion and Analisis by Stephen Ignacio Have you had to travelled over 50km lately? Well, if you have now think about doing it on a wheelchair. That is exactly what Benji Borastero did the equivalent of on Saturday outside the ICC. The young wheelchair user sportsman celebrated the International Day of Disabled People by providing...
