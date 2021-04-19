Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

More UK children worried about air pollution near schools

Photo issued by Newcastle City Council of Cllr Arlene Ainsley (left) with Head Teacher at Hotspur Primary School, Kevin McVittie, and pupils Isan, Harrison, Zephie and Harry from years three and four. Streets outside 11 primaries, including Hotspur, will be shut in a pilot scheme to make the school run cleaner and safer. Pic by Steve Brock/Newcastle City Council

By Press Association
19th April 2021

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Concern about air pollution near schools is rising among children, new figures suggest.

A poll of 1,305 UK pupils aged six to 15 indicated that 49% are worried about the issue, a poll commissioned by walking and cycling charity Sustrans indicated.

That is up 10 percentage points from a similar survey carried out in 2018.

Some 62% of respondents to the latest poll said they do not think adults are doing enough to tackle climate change, with 71% feeling worried about the issue.

Just over half (53%) believe adults do not listen to children’s concerns on the subject.

Two out of five (40%) pupils think more people walking, cycling or riding scooters to school is the best way to cut local air pollution, with 57% claiming there are too many cars in the vicinity.

Sustrans chief executive Xavier Brice said: “The results of this survey highlight the responsibility we have to create a healthier, greener and fairer society for the generation coming after us.

“With a large number of cars on the road during the morning peak doing the school run, swapping everyday journeys – such as how we travel to and from school – from private cars to active modes of travel can help cut dangerous levels of air pollution in our towns and cities which have a detrimental impact on the environment.”

The charity is asking local election candidates and elected officials to ensure children have the “opportunity and confidence” to get to school by active travel.

The results of the survey were released to mark the launch of Sustrans’ Big Pedal initiative to encourage more than half a million children to walk, cycle or use a scooter for journeys to and from school.

Breathe London – a community network of air pollution sensors – published data in October 2020 showing that 39% of pollution from nitrogen oxides around primary schools across the capital came from road transport, with diesel cars the single largest contributor.

Separate Department for Transport figures show car use has returned to 86% of pre-pandemic levels, far ahead of buses outside London (51%) and trains (25%).

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Brexit

Political memoir offers glimpse into Brexit tensions over Gibraltar

Sat 17th Apr, 2021

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Mourning Queen to mark birthday without Philip for first time during reign

19th April 2021

UK/Spain News
Marcus Rashford launches book club for disadvantaged children

19th April 2021

UK/Spain News
Online NHS campaign to help men over 40 reduce risk of diabetes

19th April 2021

UK/Spain News
UK population growth ‘slowest since 2003’, early figures suggest

18th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021