Moreno has asked her players to give it their all
Joelle Moreno, one of the two coaches leading the Under 16’s to this weekend’s Super Cup Final against Tameside assured that her team “will be giving their opponents a fight”. Whilst not looking at the final results, she has asked her players to “to go out there and give them a fight, and give it...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here