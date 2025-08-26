Morning entertainment announced for National Day 2025

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group and Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced details of the morning entertainment planned for National Day on Wednesday, September 10.

Performances will take place from 9.30am to 11.45am across Main Street and Irish Place, with entertainment scheduled at Cathedral Square, outside St Mary the Crowned, the Piazza outside Parliament, Engineer’s Lane junction and Irish Place opposite Tuckey’s Lane.

Artists performing include DJ Nihal (Nihal Hirani), DJ Schembri (Karim Schembri), and DJ Rawly (David Rawlinson and Mark Muscat).

The organisers said the initiative aims to celebrate community spirit and culture, turning the town centre into a hub of entertainment to mark the occasion.

Further information is available from Forty Azzopardi on 56641000 or the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department at info@culture.gi or 20067236.