Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Morning entertainment announced for National Day 2025

By Chronicle Staff
26th August 2025

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group and Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced details of the morning entertainment planned for National Day on Wednesday, September 10.

Performances will take place from 9.30am to 11.45am across Main Street and Irish Place, with entertainment scheduled at Cathedral Square, outside St Mary the Crowned, the Piazza outside Parliament, Engineer’s Lane junction and Irish Place opposite Tuckey’s Lane.

Artists performing include DJ Nihal (Nihal Hirani), DJ Schembri (Karim Schembri), and DJ Rawly (David Rawlinson and Mark Muscat).

The organisers said the initiative aims to celebrate community spirit and culture, turning the town centre into a hub of entertainment to mark the occasion.

Further information is available from Forty Azzopardi on 56641000 or the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department at info@culture.gi or 20067236.

Most Read

Local News

Court of Appeal increases award in GHA medical negligence case 

Mon 25th Aug, 2025

Local News

Rock Hotel plans major refurbishment of pool and terrace facilities

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Brexit

CM says negotiators working to ‘ambitious’ treaty timeline, as Spanish media predicts border fence ‘torn down’ by January

Mon 25th Aug, 2025

Local News

Justice Minister explores review of sentencing for sexual crimes

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Features

Main Street mural project completed, showcasing historic catalogue of culture

Mon 25th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Owner of Murga Bar loses court challenge over termination of lease 

26th August 2025

Local News
Government endorses Gibraltar’s first Active Travel Month

26th August 2025

Local News
Cardboard boat race raises record £11,382 for charity

26th August 2025

Local News
Rock Hotel plans major refurbishment of pool and terrace facilities

26th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025