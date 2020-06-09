Most businesses have no clear training plans for their staff, UK study suggests

By Alan Jones

Two out of three businesses have no clear training plans for their employees, a new UK study suggests.

A survey of more than 1,200 employers found that one in five do not use any technology to support learning activities and many continue to rely on classroom-based training.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and Accenture said their research showed how organisations needed to use digital learning methods, especially as skills development is being highlighted by the pressures of the Covid-19 crisis.

The research suggested a link between learning and productivity, said the report.

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, said learning has never been more important for business, adding: “This report highlights the gap between companies who know this, following through with strategic investment, professional practice, new technologies and time to learn, versus those who know the importance, but allow it to be the first thing cut from the budget.”

Andy Young of Accenture, added: “While digital learning is commonplace in our personal lives, our report shows that many UK organisations have not invested in this as a competitive advantage, risking significant skills gaps.”

