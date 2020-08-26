Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

UK/Spain News

Most popular baby names in England and Wales revealed

Dominic Lipinski

By Press Association
26th August 2020

By Joe Gammie, PA

Oliver remained the most popular name for boys in England and Wales for the seventh year in a row in 2019, while Olivia topped the girls’ list for the fourth year in succession, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Freya and Lily replaced Emily and Ella in the top 10 names for girls, while there were no new entries in the top 10 boys’ names, it added.

It is the first time Freya has been in the top 10 most popular girls’ names and also the first time Emily has not been in the top 10 since 1984, the ONS said.

In total, 4,932 babies were named Oliver in 2019, down from 5,390 the previous year.

Likewise, there were 4,082 newborn girls named Olivia last year, down from 4,598 in 2017.

David Corps, vital statistics outputs branch at the ONS, said: “Oliver and Olivia continued their reign as the top boys’ and girls’ names in 2019, but analysis shows choices in baby names can differ depending on the mother’s age.

“We found younger mothers opted for more modern girls’ names like Harper, which has seen a rise since the Beckhams named their daughter so in 2011, and shortened boys’ names like Freddie.

“In contrast, older mothers chose more traditional names such as Jack and Charlotte.

“Popular culture continues to influence the baby names landscape.

“Following Dua Lipa’s first UK number one single in 2017, the number of girls named Dua has doubled from 63 to 126 in 2019.”

