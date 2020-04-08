Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Most schools open for key worker children have no pupils attending - UK

Justin Kernoghan

By Press Association
8th April 2020

By Michael McHugh, PA

Most schools open for the children of key workers have no pupils attending, a senior Stormont official said.

Schools have closed to all but the youngsters of healthcare workers and other essential staff since last month to hamper the spread of coronavirus.

Derek Baker from the Department of Education said the numbers of pupils present range from 19 to zero.

The permanent secretary added: “The most common number of pupils attending is zero and the average is two.”

Education minister Peter Weir added that some parents are sending their children to school on some days and not others.

Mr Weir and senior civil servants gave evidence to their scrutiny committee at Stormont on Wednesday.

The minister said some key worker parents only need support from schools a couple of days a week.

He said: “The overall numbers of children catered for are larger than the individual numbers on one particular day.”

Childcare providers have also been hit by the virus, committee members said.

Mr Weir said it is not economically viable for childcare centres to open for a fraction of their normal cadre.

The matter is under discussion by ministers.

He added: “I hope that there will be movement on that very soon.”

More equipment is needed to safeguard the most vulnerable youngsters in Northern Ireland, Assembly member Daniel McCrossan said.

Special schools have been attempting to access kit with limited success so far, the nationalist SDLP representative added.

The central Education Authority has some supplies.

Mr McCrossan said: “Teachers are very, very concerned about vulnerable children in their care and the lack of personal protective equipment provision being provided to them to ensure the safety of children.”

A special school is one which is organised to provide education for pupils with special educational needs.

Those with underlying health issues are particularly vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr McCrossan added there is a general belief that there is no need for personal protective equipment in schools.

He said: “In these special schools there is an absolute need for this equipment.”

The permanent secretary committed to engaging with the leaders of special schools on the issue.

Most Read

Local News

Morrisons frontline staff in Gibraltar to receive £1,000 bonus

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Delicate manoeuvre as superyacht is loaded onto heavy-lift vessel

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson ‘responding to treatment’ in intensive care with coronavirus

8th April 2020

UK/Spain News
UK airlines allowed to defer navigation charges worth tens of millions

8th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Stargazers marvel at emerging pink supermoon in skies above UK

8th April 2020

UK/Spain News
WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to stop spread of disinformation

7th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020