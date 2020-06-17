Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Most universities planning in-person teaching for students in autumn – poll

By Press Association
17th June 2020

By Eleanor Busby, PA Education Correspondent

The majority of British universities are planning to offer in-person teaching and face-to-face social opportunities this autumn, a survey suggests.

More than nine in 10 (97%) institutions have said they will provide some in-person teaching to students at the start of term this year, according to a Universities UK (UUK) poll of 92 universities.

The survey also suggests that more than four in five (87%) are planning to provide in-person sporting, fitness and wellbeing activities in the autumn.

The findings came as the vice president for education at the University of Sheffield urged students to take up their university places this year ahead of the deadline to make a final decision on offers.

Professor Wyn Morgan told the PA news agency that students could have more of a chance of gaining a place at one of the leading universities due to a demographic dip resulting in fewer 18-year-olds than in previous years.

But the professor of economics admitted students would have a “different” experience, especially on freshers’ week as many clubs and societies have moved online.

Prof Morgan added that, under current Government guidance, Sheffield will supplement face-to-face teaching with more online learning – and students will be placed into bubbles within their residences.

Ucas has predicted that tens of thousands fewer students could start university this year.

In a worst-case scenario, up to 46,000 fewer domestic students will start courses this autumn compared to last year, according to a blog from the admissions service published last week.

Students who have applied through Ucas have until Thursday to make a final decision on their offers.

The UUK survey suggests 90% of universities have already communicated their plans for the autumn term to prospective and current students.

Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of UUK, said: “Although their first term will be different from previous years, most students can expect significant in-person teaching and a wide range of social activities and support services.

“Universities are committed to providing an engaging academic and social experience for all while ensuring the safety and welfare of the whole university community.”

Most Read

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Residents of Gibraltar now able to cross into Spain

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Local News

No cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar

Wed 17th Jun, 2020

Local News

Faced with university uncertainty, Gibraltar’s students ponder their options

Tue 16th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Winston Churchill statue to be uncovered ahead of Macron visit

17th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Clegg defends Facebook policy allowing ‘abhorrent’ Trump posts

17th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Briton extradited from Spain charged over gangland murder plot

17th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Former PMs hit out at decision to merge DfID with FCO

17th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020