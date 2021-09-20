Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Mother and daughter upcycle scrap into art for new exhibition

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
19th September 2021

Amy and Chloe Mctoldridge are a mother and daughter duo who take everything items many people throw out and upcycle them into useful and attractive pieces for the home. A collection of their creations is now exhibiting at The Nook in the Arts and Crafts Centre in Casemates. “I am quite creative as it is...

