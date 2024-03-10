Mother’s Day sees top action at Tercentenary Sports Hall as the best in European netball play final matches

Sunday

Sunday morning started with Wales U17 facing the Republic of Ireland U17 in the Championship division of Europe Netball event. This a mini final as the rivalry between the two was further heightened by the fact that the score would decide their respective position in the table. The Republic of Ireland having just been promoted stamping their mark in the division.

Wales were ahead by 47 - 39 as they entered the final minutes but the Republic of Ireland who had been scoring and cutting down the deficit managed a final burst taking it to 49-43 with a roaring small crowd.

This was the perfect start for a Sunday of action at the Tercentenary Sports Hall. With Gibraltar u17’s playing Northern Ireland next in a match where Gibraltar had to produce miracles out of the bag with they were to have a chance to claim the Challenge division title, and later with England facing Scotland in the final match of the day, a Championship decider if any there was. The Tercentenary Sports Hall was living a Mothers Day Sunday like no other as from early in the morning.