MOU with Gibraltar FA expected to be signed in next meeting
The Gibraltar Government has indicated that it is hoping a Memorandum of Understanding between themselves and the Gibraltar FA will be signed in their next scheduled meeting. The MOU which focuses on the use of facilities and resources which both entities own was due to be signed prior to the lockdown in March. According to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here