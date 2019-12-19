Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mount Alvernia residents celebrate Christmas and unveil

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
19th December 2019

Mount Alvernia has been getting into the spirit of Christmas all month with entertainment every night and a variety of parties being held. Yesterday was the highly anticipated revealing of this year’s grotto and the annual Christmas dinner sponsored by the Friends of Mount Alvernia. Amanda Parsons and her team work for weeks on end...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Government files criminal complaint against Spain's far right party Vox for inciting hatred against Gibraltar

Wed 18th Dec, 2019

Local News

Housing Dept investigates 24 cases of ‘unlawful occupation’ of rental homes

Wed 18th Dec, 2019

Local News

Govt dismisses lottery rumours

Thu 19th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

Spanish ‘Lord of the Port’ arrested for smuggling drugs

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar-based Lottoland donates over £10,000 to Hogar Betania

19th December 2019

Features
The glittering lights of Malaga

19th December 2019

Opinion & Analysis
This Christmas share your time with others

19th December 2019

Local News
UK election observers highlight need for purdah in Gib elections

18th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019