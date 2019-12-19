Mount Alvernia residents celebrate Christmas and unveil
Mount Alvernia has been getting into the spirit of Christmas all month with entertainment every night and a variety of parties being held. Yesterday was the highly anticipated revealing of this year’s grotto and the annual Christmas dinner sponsored by the Friends of Mount Alvernia. Amanda Parsons and her team work for weeks on end...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here