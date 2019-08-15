Mounting calls for union to protect players
After three local clubs have withdrawn from the national football league, and several other clubs face uncertain futures players and Gibraltar Football Association officials have this week joined calls for a Football Players Union to be considered as an option to protect players. In comments to the Gibraltar Chronicle, Deputy General Secretary of the GFA...
