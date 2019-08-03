‘Move to Create’ comes to a close
The Move to Create workshops at the GEMA Gallery came to a close earlier this week, with the final session on Thursday. The workshops organised by Zoë Bishop and her sister Nikki on behalf of Gibraltar Cultural Services took place on Thursdays for three weeks. The weekly events offered children a fun interactive experience with...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here