Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

MP calls for union flag to be flown from public buildings to mark Brexit

By Press Association
9th January 2020

By Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

A Tory former minister has called for Union flags to be flown from all public buildings across the UK to mark Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

Sir John Hayes said it would be a "fitting tribute" to the vote to leave the EU, and to show that Britain is "unafraid of our patriotism" and "unabashed" about its departure, as he made the request to Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay.

During Brexit questions in the Commons, he asked: "In celebration of this important occasion in our nation's history, I wonder if (Mr Barclay) would arrange for Union flags to be flown from all public buildings across our kingdom.

"That would be a fitting tribute to the decision the British people made to leave the European Union, and we will remain unafraid of our patriotism, unabashed about the departure, and unwavering in our determination to make our future even greater."

Mr Barclay replied: "I know my parliamentary neighbour, like me, always takes pride in seeing our Union Jack flown, and any occasion to do so is one that I think he and I would always celebrate.

"But I can't be alone, given (Sir John's) penchant for poetry, in thinking perhaps such an occasion may inspire him in due course to write something fitting for such an occasion."

It came amid calls for the Government to set out its plans to mark Britain's departure, with the SNP's Patrick Grady asking Mr Barclay to confirm whether ministers will request the chiming of Big Ben at 11pm on January 31.

"It's not going to be a moment of celebration for many people across the UK, it's going to be a moment of considerable concern, not least my constituents who are citizens or nationals of the European Union," he said.

"And perhaps what they should be asking on that side of the House, if they do want to hear the bells chime, is for whom the bell will toll."

Mr Barclay replied: "As he will know, a decision as to whether Big Ben should bong or not is a question for the House authorities, and I won't dare to step into such terrain."

But he said the moment would be "historic" and "many members of the House will wish to celebrate it".

The Government confirmed this week that a request for the famous bell to chime on exit day has yet to be made by the Government.

Conservative Sir Paul Beresford said no approach has been received from ministers by the House of Commons Commission.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who chairs the commission, has previously suggested he would not personally block such a request if the House wished it to happen.

Most Read

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Features

Early humans were cooking plant-based carbs 170,000 years ago, study suggests

Fri 3rd Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Sports

GFA investigates vandalism after friendly match

Wed 8th Jan, 2020

Local News

Cost of demolishing Queen’s Cinema was £625,000

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Barnier: we will ask for conditions on state aid policy in UK

9th January 2020

Brexit
‘Basically impossible’ to agree full UK-EU deal by year end, EU chief says

9th January 2020

Brexit
Campo sets out Brexit concerns ahead of Madrid meeting

8th January 2020

Brexit
Brussels chief warns of 'consequences' if UK abandons EU rules

8th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020