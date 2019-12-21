MPs approve abortion referendum and extend vote to 16-year olds
The Gibraltar Parliament on Friday unanimously approved a motion setting out the mechanism for the March 19 abortion referendum, extending the franchise to include anyone aged 16 and over. The motion presented by the Chief Minister received backing from all MPs despite underlying differences on the core issue at the heart of the referendum. Voters...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here