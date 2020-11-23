Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 23rd Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

MPs ask tech giants to explain handling of coronavirus vaccine misinformation

By Press Association
23rd November 2020

By Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Facebook, Google and Twitter have been asked to explain their handling of vaccine misinformation online to MPs, amid fears it could hinder efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic.

Tech giants have faced increasing pressure to tackle false information this year and now the anti-vaccination movement is shaping up to be the next big threat.

The DCMS Sub-committee on Online Harms and Disinformation wants to grill Facebook, Twitter and Google – which owns YouTube – next month, to find out about the action they are taking to remove harmful content and counter misinformation.

“It is very clear that there is a small window of opportunity to crack down now on misinformation put out there about vaccines that are intended to halt the spread of Covid-19,” said DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight.

“We want to talk to Google, Facebook and Twitter to find out how they are working to combat the presence of ‘anti-vax’ content on their platforms.

“This should also be a wake-up call to Government that its continued delay to introduce legislation to tackle online harms could have real and lasting consequences.”

It comes as Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford University and Moderna announced promising progress in developing a vaccine in recent weeks.

But fact-checkers who help social networks deal with fake news posted on their platforms are already braced for an influx of Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theories.

Full Fact’s editor Tom Phillips told the PA news agency that the British fact-checking charity expects anti-vaccination posts to be “ramped up”.

“I suspect that we will see many of the same claims being ramped up – the claims that this was part of a plot to force a vaccination on the population,” he said.

“You see misinformation about a mandatory vaccination when I don’t believe any such decision has been taken, certainly not in the UK.

“That information can ruin lives and, in a public health crisis, that’s clearer than ever before.”

Meanwhile, Labour has accused the Government of delaying the introduction of an online harms bill to protect internet users.

The party claims that the “anti-vaxx movement” had been allowed to grow to “dangerous levels”, and spread “misinformation that is putting lives at risk”.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

Local News

Fifth death in Gibraltar related to Covid-19, Govt confirms

Sun 22nd Nov, 2020

Features

Local businessman warns of impact of growing traffic

Mon 23rd Nov, 2020

Local News

Government confirms fourth death in Gibraltar linked to Covid-19

Sun 22nd Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
British vaccine raises hopes of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

23rd November 2020

UK/Spain News
British vaccine up to 90% effective against Covid-19, data suggests

23rd November 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain eyes 'substantial' vaccination in first half 2021, contagion slows

20th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Huge artwork highlights global impact of Covid-19 on children

20th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020