Thu 19th May, 2022

MPs voice concern over high number of children referred to mental health and protection services

By Priya Gulraj
19th May 2022

A total of 112 children were referred to mental health services and 306 children were referred to child protection services since the start of this academic year, the Minister for Health, Albert Isola, told Parliament this week. He said this was similar to numbers from previous years, but the GSD’s Elliott Phillips said these numbers...

