MRC win Sacarello CC
Mediterranean Rowing club claimed another victory this weekend taking Saturday’s 5km Sacarello CC. Mediterranean Rowing Clubs were the winning club with a time difference of 1:06. The crews adjusted times were finish times were : CRC 1 Ladies 24:23:95 MRC 1 Ladies 24:33.11 CRC 2 J18 22:53:23 MRC2 (J18) 22:19:70 CRC 3 (senior) 22:02:22 MRC...
