Thu 22nd Oct, 2020

Mrs Gibraltar Classic contestants volunteer for charitable causes

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2020

Mrs Gibraltar Classic contestants have recently taken part in various charitable causes.

The competition is designed for all women over the age of 50 years and the event has had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

In recent months the contestants have supported the Gibraltar Cheshire Home Support Group collection day, Nautilus Project Beach Clean, the Alzheimer's and Dementia memory walk month to raise awareness organised by GADS and promoted the GibSams effort to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention with a yoga class.

The show has been postponed until April 2021, but the contestants are continuing with their duties in supporting local charities.

More information on the contestants and the work they are doing can be seen on the Mrs Gibraltar Classic Facebook page.

