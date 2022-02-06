Mrs Gibraltar competition returns

The Mrs Gibraltar organisation is calling on women aged 22 to 50 to sign up for the Mrs Gibraltar 2022 pageant.

After a two year break, the Mrs Gibraltar organisation has announced the Mrs Gibraltar 2022 pageant will take place later this year.

“We encourage ladies to sign up for what is going to be a spectacular journey,” organisers said.

“We will be back with a bang.”

Mothers over 22 years of age and married, in a relationship, separated, divorced ladies between 25 - 50 years of age can sign up.

Organisers encourage women to send a message of interest to the Mrs Gibraltar Facebook or Instagram or email on: mrsgibraltar@gmail.com