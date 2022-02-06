Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 6th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Mrs Gibraltar competition returns

Photos Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
6th February 2022

The Mrs Gibraltar organisation is calling on women aged 22 to 50 to sign up for the Mrs Gibraltar 2022 pageant.

After a two year break, the Mrs Gibraltar organisation has announced the Mrs Gibraltar 2022 pageant will take place later this year.

“We encourage ladies to sign up for what is going to be a spectacular journey,” organisers said.
“We will be back with a bang.”

Mothers over 22 years of age and married, in a relationship, separated, divorced ladies between 25 - 50 years of age can sign up.

Organisers encourage women to send a message of interest to the Mrs Gibraltar Facebook or Instagram or email on: mrsgibraltar@gmail.com

Most Read

Brexit

In no deal planning, Gibraltar faces reality of ‘alternative, unattractive’ post-Brexit world

Wed 2nd Feb, 2022

UK/Spain News

Spain to scrap mandatory outdoor masks from Feb 10

Fri 4th Feb, 2022

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

Govt convenes McGrail inquiry

Fri 4th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Bryan Husband to adjudicate Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians

6th February 2022

Features
GCS announces programme for Youth Arts Jamboree

6th February 2022

Features
Brazilian Mushroom Stroganoff

4th February 2022

Features
Battle of the Sexes Chess Tournament: Round 10

4th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022