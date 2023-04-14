Mrs Gibraltar contestants select their numbers

The ten candidates vying for the crown of Mrs Gibraltar 2023 randomly selected their official contest numbers last week.

The competition is an annual pageant open to women over 22 with children, and married and divorced ladies between 25-50 years of age.

The contestants are:

1. Krystel Gonzalez

2. Francesca Guiling

3. Georgina Victoria White

4. Gail Cortes

5. Tessa Pace

6. Kyreille Garcia

7. Natalie Wink

8. Nadine Guerrero

9. Roxana Vilerio

10. Victoria Walker