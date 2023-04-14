Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Apr, 2023

Mrs Gibraltar contestants select their numbers

Photo by Justin Koen

By Chronicle Staff
14th April 2023

The ten candidates vying for the crown of Mrs Gibraltar 2023 randomly selected their official contest numbers last week.

The competition is an annual pageant open to women over 22 with children, and married and divorced ladies between 25-50 years of age.

The contestants are:
1. Krystel Gonzalez
2. Francesca Guiling
3. Georgina Victoria White
4. Gail Cortes
5. Tessa Pace
6. Kyreille Garcia
7. Natalie Wink
8. Nadine Guerrero
9. Roxana Vilerio
10. Victoria Walker

