Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

MTB Continental Series coming to Gibraltar in October

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd July 2024

The MTB Eliminator Continental Series is set to come to the Rock this autumn, with events scheduled at Europa Point on October 6. The programme includes racing from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM, featuring Training for Elite Women and Men, Time Trials for Women and Men, Quarter Finals for Men, and finishing with the Women’s...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Juan Franco: ‘Brexit is now our biggest challenge’

Mon 22nd Jul, 2024

Features

Local couple compose for international artists following MODAVISION success

Mon 22nd Jul, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar FA to make formal complaint after Spanish national team chants ‘Gibraltar Español’

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Local News

Canoeing veteran honoured for 25 years of ‘exceptional service and community impact’

Mon 22nd Jul, 2024

Local News

Fraudsters scam local business out of £1m

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Sports in brief

22nd July 2024

Sports
Gibraltar pair at Andorra beach volleyball tournament

22nd July 2024

Sports
Positive vibes after women's national team training camp

22nd July 2024

Sports
UEFA confirms investigation into Spanish players over Gibraltar chant

19th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024