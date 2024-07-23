MTB Continental Series coming to Gibraltar in October
The MTB Eliminator Continental Series is set to come to the Rock this autumn, with events scheduled at Europa Point on October 6. The programme includes racing from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM, featuring Training for Elite Women and Men, Time Trials for Women and Men, Quarter Finals for Men, and finishing with the Women’s...
