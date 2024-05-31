Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st May, 2024

Sports

MTB riders took on steep inclines of La Almoraima

By Stephen Ignacio
31st May 2024

Following the disappointment of not having been able to compete last weekend in other planned events MTB riders this past Saturday, took on the Maraton La Almoraima.
Not for the first time the local mountain biking enthusiasts from Team PEB Giles Cerisola, Derek Barbara, and Alex Brett took on what is one of the toughest challenges so far in 2024.
“The marathon, which doubled as the Andalucia championship this year, featured a demanding 71 kilometre course with a staggering 1750 meters of elevation gain. The technical descents and relentless climbs made this race a true test of our abilities,” said Giles Cerisola.
The event saw riders at times having to dismount and push through what were steep inclines through rough terrains pushing through packs of riders.
Despite the intense conditions and fierce competition, Giles Cerisola finished 19th out of 70 participants in the Masters 30 category who managed to complete the race.
Derek Barbara and Alex Brett also showcased their endurance and skill, finishing 65th and 100th respectively in the Masters 40 category out of 186 riders.
“The race was incredibly challenging, but the sense of accomplishment at the finish line made it all worth it. The presence of professional and ex-professional riders pushed the competition to a whole new level,” said Giles Cerisola.

