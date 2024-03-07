Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

MTB riders were back in the Algarve competing

By Stephen Ignacio
7th March 2024

Gibraltar’s mountain biking enthusiasts recently embarked on their annual challenge at the Algarve Challenge in Portugal, where once again their were to be put to the test on the rugged trails of the Algarve region. Despite facing mechanical issues that prevented some riders from finishing, the Gibraltar team achieved commendable results, demonstrating their competitive spirit which has seen the sport rise in interest and performance in recent years.
Eight riders represented Gibraltar in the event. Giles Cerisola and Jonathan Sciortino secured a notable 131st position in the General Class and 70th in the Mens Open category, highlighting their consistency and determination throughout the competition. At one stage leading the pack. However, a highly competitive pack was to prove a test.
Similarly, Jonathan Villa and Karl Sciortino demonstrated their expertise by securing the 134th position in the General Class and an impressive 48th place in the Masters category. Their performance underscored once again their proficiency and dedication to the sport.
Matthew Corbacho and Derek Barbara, competing together for the first time in a multistage MTB event, delivered an outstanding performance, securing the 138th position in the General Class and an impressive 71st place in the Mens Open category. Their debut in the competition highlighting their potential and marked a promising start to their partnership.
Despite encountering challenges, including mechanical issues that forced Kaelan Sciortino and Karl Soleci to retire early on the final day, the Gibraltar team remained undeterred, displaying grit and determination till the end.
The entire team’s efforts were later praised with special recognition given to Matthew Corbacho and Derek Barbara for their exceptional debut performance. Their impressive results in the night prologue set the stage for a competitive showing in the subsequent stages of the event, positioning them among the top contenders in the challenging Queen Stage.
Overall, Gibraltar’s MTB riders once again reaffirmed their passion and commitment for mountain biking and their ability to compete at an international level.

